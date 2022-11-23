First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

