First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 17.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

