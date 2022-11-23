First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

