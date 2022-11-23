First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FMHI stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $56.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.