First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,767 shares.The stock last traded at $92.50 and had previously closed at $91.79.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

