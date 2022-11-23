First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,767 shares.The stock last traded at $92.50 and had previously closed at $91.79.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.