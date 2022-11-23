First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE FCT opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
