First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FCT opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

