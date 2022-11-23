First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 75,782 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

