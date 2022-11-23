First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FIXD opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $345,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 165.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 500.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter.

