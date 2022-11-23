Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,730 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.80% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

FBC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

