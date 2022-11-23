Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Flex by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,498 shares of company stock worth $4,890,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

