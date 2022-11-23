Fmr LLC Sells 3,648,770 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,230,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,648,770 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.23% of NIKE worth $1,965,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. 66,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

