Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 763.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,917 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 392.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,828,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 346.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,570 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

FTNT opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

