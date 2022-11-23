Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

