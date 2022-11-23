Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 164 ($1.94). Approximately 43,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 108,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($1.90).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £217.66 million and a PE ratio of 2,725.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.71.

About Franchise Brands

(Get Rating)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.