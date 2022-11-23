Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 13,905 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of KLA worth $181,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in KLA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

