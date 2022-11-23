Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $188,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 387.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

