Franklin Resources Inc. Has $128.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.60% of Zscaler worth $128,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.87.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $373.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

