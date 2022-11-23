Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.79

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.79 and traded as high as C$16.64. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.54, with a volume of 627,221 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.80.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at C$316,647,219. In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500. Also, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,647,219.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

