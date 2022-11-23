Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94. 16,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,182,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 92,229 shares valued at $1,277,450. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 45.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 373,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 116,584 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

