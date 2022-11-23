Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 147,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,867,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 876,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,535,000 after buying an additional 366,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

