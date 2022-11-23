FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Issued By Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 1.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.17. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of 0.62 and a 52 week high of 12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 3.59 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

