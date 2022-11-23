FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Issued By KeyCorp

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $141.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

