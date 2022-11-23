G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $13,867.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000288 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

