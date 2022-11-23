Gas (GAS) Trading Up 3% This Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 3% against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $21.59 million and $4.58 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00012950 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.59 or 0.08632261 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00470827 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.87 or 0.28887131 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.
