Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
Genesis Land Development Stock Performance
Shares of GDC stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$109.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. Genesis Land Development has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.09.
About Genesis Land Development
