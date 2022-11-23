Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

Shares of GDC stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$109.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. Genesis Land Development has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Get Genesis Land Development alerts:

About Genesis Land Development

(Get Rating)

See Also

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.