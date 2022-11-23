Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) Announces $0.08 None Dividend

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GDC opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Genesis Land Development has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

Get Genesis Land Development alerts:

About Genesis Land Development

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.