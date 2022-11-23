Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 3.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 74,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,871,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Genprex Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Genprex by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genprex by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

