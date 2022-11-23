GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338.36 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $338.36 million and $355,118.59 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.40 or 0.08485383 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00471291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.54 or 0.28915631 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

