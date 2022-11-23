Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 119,751 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gentex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after acquiring an additional 404,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $36.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

