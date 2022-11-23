George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

George Weston Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$164.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$148.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$151.19. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$130.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on shares of George Weston and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$182.40.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

