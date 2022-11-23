Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.75, but opened at 6.12. Getty Images shares last traded at 5.99, with a volume of 1,585 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on GETY. Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

