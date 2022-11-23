Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. Stephens increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

