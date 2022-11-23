Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 13800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Glacier Media Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Glacier Media

(Get Rating)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.