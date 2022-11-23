Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.65

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $677.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

