Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.65

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $677.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
