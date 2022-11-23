Global Endowment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 147,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817,269. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

