Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 2,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 86,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Financials ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X China Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.
Global X China Financials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
