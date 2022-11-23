Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.55. 12,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 32,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

