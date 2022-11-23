GogolCoin (GOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.90 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $52,338.86 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GogolCoin

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

