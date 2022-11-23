GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $8.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $843.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoPro Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in GoPro by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.