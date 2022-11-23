GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $8.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.
GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
GoPro Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $843.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
