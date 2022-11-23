Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 284,918 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 284,918 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of eBay worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,765. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

