Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 367,582 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,582 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,082. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.