Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 75,400 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of IAC worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

