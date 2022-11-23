Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 111,600 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Imperial Oil worth $32,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 6,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,200. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

