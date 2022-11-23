Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 20,593 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $26,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 21.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.77. 2,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $241.45.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

