Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 188,126 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,126 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $28,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in MetLife by 845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 104,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in MetLife by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 815,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,234,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $77.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

