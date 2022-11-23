Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 54,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. 14,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

