Greenleaf Trust Acquires 665 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.40.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $294.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.93 and a 200-day moving average of $280.45. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

