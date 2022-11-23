Greenleaf Trust Acquires 94 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AON opened at $303.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.