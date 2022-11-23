Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 107.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 91,291 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

