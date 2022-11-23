Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $226.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.